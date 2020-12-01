Live in Revel Scottsdale! See the newest, vibrant independent living Scottsdale has to offer.

Revel Scottsdale is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Revel Scottsdale is reimagining independent living in a vibrant community where personalized experiences meet comfortable living. A place where good food and good friends go hand-in-hand, and fun is never far from home. Here, you'll laugh, learn, and make wonderful new memories.

Research has proven that your aging journey is mostly determined by your lifestyle. That's why we've created Revel Living, a lifestyle culture based on the four pillars of wellness, that, together, keep you connected, engaged and curious. Whether you are interested in a book club, woodworking, yoga, learning a new language, exploring botanical gardens or even teaching a class, at Revel, you will have the opportunity to pursue your interests and passions to get all the life out of your years.

It's your life and you deserve to revel in it. That's why our wellness services and community amenities are designed to fit your personal style. Rejuvenate with a personalized treatment in our spa or full-service salon. Get fit in our state-of-the-art fitness center dedicated to cardio, strength training and group fitness classes that optimize your health. Catch the latest movie in our theater. Practice arts and crafts in our creative studio. Or just relax in the heated saltwater pool and spa with splash pad. At Revel, you'll also enjoy resort-style services including a 24-hour concierge, housekeeping, maintenance and complimentary transportation.

We've created culinary experiences that are sure to delight with seasonal menus cooked to order and exceptional service. Our flexible dining options allow you to choose when and where you want to eat, whether that's in your home, one of our restaurants, or our outdoor dining area. Enjoy a made-from-scratch meal at Ovation, our modern-American restaurant, or grab a signature cocktail and a fresh-baked pizza in The Social Club, our spirited pub.

Your home is where you relax and unwind. It's where you host memorable celebrations, friendly gatherings and quiet nights in. It's your place to make your own. That's why the apartment homes at Revel include stylish details like modern plank flooring and oversized windows, and everyday conveniences like gourmet kitchens and washers and dryers.

The Revel Scottsdale pre-leasing office is located on-site at 8225 E Indian Bend Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85250. For the first time, Revel has unveiled a fully furnished cottage home as part of its pre-leasing center. Prospective residents can experience a first-hand look at the community, finishes and features of the apartment homes and cottages, meet the team and learn more about how Revel can be part of their journey. We invite you to experience independent living, reimagined, for yourself and see why Revel is worthy of being called home.