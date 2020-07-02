Limor Suss' top picks for helping you feel good this summer

LS Media is an advertsier of Sonoran Living.

Lifestyle expert Limor Suss shares some of her top picks for helping us feel good this summer.

Keep your skin moisturized and protected from the sun with Olay Regenerist Whip SPF 40.

Give your hair an instant refresh with COLAB Dry Shampoo.

Spend your summer in style and comfort with JCPenney fashion brands and new Linden Street home collection.

Cool down with a sweet treat with FatBoy Premium Ice Cream Sandwiches.

Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.