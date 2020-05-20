Limor Suss has ways to make staying at home a little easier

LS Media is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Lifestyle expert Limor Suss shares some of her favorite essentials for around the home.

Breakfast, lunch, or a quick snack, General Mills cereal is always a pantry staple.

Indulge in authentic, homemade-tasting Italian meals with Michael Angelos Lasagna with Meat Sauce.

Get everything you need to feel at home with Bed Bath & Beyond and the new Contactless Curbside Pickup.

Don't worry about your gray hairs or roots with Garnier Nutrisse Nourishing Color Creme

Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.