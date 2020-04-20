Lifestyle Expert Amy Goodman has the latest in spring essentials

Posted at 8:48 AM, Apr 20, 2020

GoGo squeeZ

gogosqueez.com WoodenExpressionBirdhouses

anytownusa.com NEW NIVEA Body Wash with Nourishing Serum

Available at most mass, drug and food retailers nationwide Febreze

$4.49 at drugstores and mass retailers nationwide Tropical Oasis

Available on Amazon Zicam Nasal AllClear

SRP $10.99 (10ct) & $19.99 (20ct); available at nationwide retailers



Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.