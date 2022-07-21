Lend a helping hand! Donate to the Phoenix Rescue Mission's Code:Red Summer Heat Relief

Posted at 8:55 AM, Jul 21, 2022

((SL Advertiser)) Lend a helping hand! Donate to the Phoenix Rescue Mission's Code:Red Summer Heat Relief. To donate, call (602) 233-3000, or go to PhoenixRescueMission.org/CodeRed.



Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.