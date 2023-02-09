Legally Speaking: ReGain Law Firm talks about alternatives to drawn-out, expensive divorces

ReGain Law Firm is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

DIVORCE DOESN'T ALWAYS HAVE TO BE CONTENTIOUS

When most people think of divorce they think of a long, heated process that is both financially and emotionally draining on all those involved. However, attorney, Nancy Uko, with ReGain Law Firm says that doesn't always have to be the case. According to Ms. Uko, there are alternatives to the traditional drawn out and expensive trial. Especially in cases where the parties are amicable, own little to no assets, and/or have no minor children involved.

For example, in divorces where there are no contested issues and the parties agree on what they each will leave the marriage with, a Rule 69 Agreement may be a better route. A Rule 69 Agreement allows a couple, who have made the decision to terminate their marriage in an amicable fashion, the ability to decide on their own settlement terms that best address the needs of both parties. The Rule 69 Agreement would then be drafted by an attorney, signed by both parties, and filed with the Court. As long as the agreement is fair, equitable, and not made under duress or coercion, your divorce can be finalized without ever stepping foot inside a courtroom!

Another alternative to trial is mediation. In a case where there are contested issues, but the parties are still somewhat amicable, they can choose to work together with a neutral third-party mediator to negotiate the terms of their divorce. The divorce mediation process is both private and affordable. The benefit of utilizing a mediator is that they are typically experienced in the divorce process, which means that they are able to guide the direction of the negotiations and inform a party when their position is unreasonable, if necessary. If an agreement is made, the mediator will usually facilitate the drafting, signing, and filing of the agreement.

Ms. Uko states that with either option, both parties are able to walk away from the marriage with an agreement they can live with. Whereas, if the case goes before a judge, there is a higher probability that one or both parties will be left unhappy with the outcome.