Learn what HRT really means with SottoPelle Therapy

SottoPelle® Therapy is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Who is SottoPelle for?



SottoPelle® is a renowned international medical group dedicated to improving the quality of life during all phases of aging for men and women.

SottoPelle®, is the leading provider of all-natural, high-quality Pellet Therapy, and is the premier company pioneering bio-identical hormonal therapy science with preventing and mitigating many diseases and conditions. Our leading physicians are taught on the best practices of pellet therapy.

SottoPelle® Hormone Pellet Therapy: a method of natural hormone replacement that has consistently delivered positive, astounding results throughout years of application.

SottoPelle is an all-natural bio-identical hormone replacement therapy that specializes in the use of subcutaneous testosterone and estradiol pellets. This method was first used in 1937 in England and Australia. Our mission statement is Safe and Effective. The use of biologically identical, non-synthetic, testosterone and estradiol is safe, and the use of pellets as the delivery method provides is effective. The delivery method of pellets allows for the continual release of the hormone - the key to improving brain and muscle function. Other delivery methods result in sporadic, or a "roller coaster," effect in the delivery and release of hormones within the body. These methods include pills, patches, injectables, and creams. Literature shows that the use of pellets and all natural testosterone carries less risk compared to synthetic testosterone. We take a science based approach to prescribing (dosing) the patient the appropriate amount of testosterone and/or estradiol based on specific factors about the individual and their blood analysis.



Choose SottoPelle®, the global leader in pellet hormone therapy - naturally!

Helping people live healthier, stronger and longer ~ Gino Tutera MD FACOG, Founder

SottoPelle Therapy

8412 E Shea Blvd; ste 101 Scottsdale with locations in Paradise Valley, Chandler and Glendale

480-874-1515

sottopelletherapy.com



