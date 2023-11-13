Learn how Tutera Medical became a trailblazer in the world of hormone replacement therapy

Tutera Medical is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

CarolAnn Tutera, CEO and Co-Founder of the SottoPelle® Method

CarolAnn Tutera always led the way as a trailblazer, but she never dreamed of becoming a medical entrepreneur until she met her husband, Dr. Gino Tutera. Together, they would spend over 25 years building SottoPelle® as the industry leader in bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT).

In 1992, Dr. Tutera's pioneered a multi-patented, proprietary dosing method of natural BHRT pellets gently slipped beneath the skin to treat menopause, andropause and other conditions.

Unlike synthetic hormones, BHRT pellets use plant-based hormones whose molecular structure is identical to those the body produces. The pellet delivery system releases a consistent flow of bioidentical hormones so the body receives the correct amount exactly when it is needed.

Dr. Tutera conducted decades of extensive research on the role of hormones in brain health, depression, anxiety and mental health. His groundbreaking innovations have helped patients with neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and Traumatic Brain Injury.

While he focused on the medical research and practice, CarolAnn managed the business and administration-strategic planning, marketing and fostering strong patient relations.

After her husband's untimely passing, CarolAnn knew she had to continue his medical legacy because helping patients was always their top priority. Today she oversees every aspect of the business and serves as the corporate spokeswoman.

Now in its 30th year, SottoPelle® offers its proprietary bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy for men and women as part of the SottoPelle® Method network, an international company dedicated to training medical providers on how to use pellet therapy.

Tutera Medical® - which has offices in Scottsdale, Chandler, Glendale and Show Low - provides effective treatment for hormone deficiencies to help improve patients' quality of life and well-being during aging.

CarolAnn keeps a finger on the pulse of medical trends. Due to the sharp rise in cognitive and mental health disorders, she is focusing on how hormones support and protect the brain and mental health. In addition to Parkinson's patients, many former NFL players like Jim McMahon have turned to the SottoPelle® Method® for help with concussions and TBI.

SottoPelle® is currently featured in a USA Today article explaining how BHRT pellet therapy supports brain health.

CarolAnn has started a new company - Bolster Beauty by SottoPelle® - using nutraceuticals that Dr. Tutera developed along with some new products she created. As an advocate for "authentic aging," she also launched the SottoPelle® Lifestyle movement, dedicated to eradicating misconceptions about aging.

Under her leadership, Tutera Medical® was named the Best Hormone Practice in the state for eight years in a row in the Ranking Arizona business publication. She has been honored as the "FACE of HRT" for four consecutive years in Phoenix Magazine, Women2Women watch in 2022, 2022 Phoenix Faces of HRT and Leading Businesswomen of Phoenix.

Her iTunes podcast "Adventures in Aging" helps people age gracefully as part of her philosophy of "healing from the inside out."

Thanks to the passion and dedication of this self-described "Connoisseur of Joyful Living," SottoPelle® remains the original and continuing leader in the hormone therapy industry, serving 250,000 patients worldwide.

Tutera Medical

8412 E. Shea Blvd; Suite 101

Sottsdale

(480) 874-1515

TuteraMedical.com

SottoPelleTherapy.com