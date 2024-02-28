Learn how to write, publish and your promote your book!

Go All in Media is a paid sponsor of Sonoran

Go All In Media, Inc., will laud the efforts of 31 prominent authors, including one whose book has already been made into a film -- for their writing prowess and branding acumen Saturday, March 30, 2024 at the International Impact Book Awards conference held in downtown Phoenix. Authors traveling from as far as Singapore, will be awarded a trophy, media exposure and the chance to catapult their self-published tomes to greater heights. The conference will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the awards gagla will be from 7 to 10pm at the Marriott Downtown Phoenix. "This event is designed for more than just published authors," said Nim Stant, CEO of Go All In Media, and coordinator of the conference. "It's a dynamic platform for entrepreneurs ready to propel their work and businesses to global heights." Stant says that winning an International Impact Book Award elevates an author's book to a new level of success, signaling to readers and media professionals that the work stands out in terms of quality and significance. "We believe every book should have the opportunity to be recognized, and assessed on criteria such as content, quality, writing style, presentation, and cover design," she said.

One of this year's award recipients, Quawntay "Bosco" Adams will be speaking at the conference. His memoir, "Chasin' Freedum", was sold and made into Bosco, a 2024 American biographical drama film written and directed by Nicholas Manuel Pino. It was released on Peacock, Feb., 2, 2024 and stars Aubrey Joseph, Nikki Blonsky, D.C. Young Fly, John Lewis, Theo Rossi, Thomas Jane, Tyrese Gibson, and Vivica A. Fox. For a list of other award winners this year, click on this link:

[internationalimpactbookawards.com]

For more information about this year's conference and award's ceremony, contact, Nim Stant at (480) 386-3827.

International Impact Book Awards Conference and Gala Saturday, March 30th Courtyard by Marriott Phoenix Downtown

132 S. Central Ave.

(480) 386-3827 InternationalImpactBookAwards.com