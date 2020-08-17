Learn how Gaje Contracting can repair your home's foundation.

Gaje Contracting is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living.

A damaged foundation can be overwhelming. Everyone knows that your home's foundation is important, but what happens when it cracks or starts to deteriorate? That's when you call Gaje Contracting! They will be happy to meet with you and discuss your options. You can feel reassured that there are options; a damaged foundation doesn't signal the end of a home's life, or that it can't be repaired.

Gaje Contracting LLC was started and has grown for over a decade right here in the valley. They are a locally owned and operated small business and rely on amazing community members to keep them in business doing what they do best -- repairing concrete!

As a member of the International Concrete Repair Institute (ICRI), they are dedicated to providing quality craftsmanship for residential concrete repair of foundations and stem walls, as well as other concrete related structures. Gaje Contracting is a family-owned, small business that is licensed, bonded, and insured for both commercial and residential work in the State of Arizona. Their team of professionals are dedicated to ensuring their customers receive the treatment and services expected from a quality Arizona business.

Gaje Contracting is Arizona's premier full-service concrete repair specialist. They provide stem wall repair, slab repair, sunken sidewalk repair, and much more. Structural engineers, realtors, home inspectors and others in the valley look to Gaje Contracting to repair issues that they have identified.

If you know you need foundation repairs, give Gaje Contracting a call. Even if you aren't sure, but you see a few spots you are worried about, call them or visit www.GajeContracting.com or call them at (480) 219-3679. They will evaluate your foundation and help you to regain your peace of mind.