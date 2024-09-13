L’Auberge de Sedona offers nourishment of mind, body and soul

L’Auberge de Sedona is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

For those seeking nourishment of mind, body and soul, L’Auberge de Sedona offers it in abundance. With magnificent vistas and an ideal position on the banks of gently meandering Oak Creek, its natural beauty beckons each guest and is woven into the property at every turn including distinct, varied accommodations.

Perfectly nestled under a canopy of sycamore trees within Sedona’s majestic Red Rock country, the accommodations at L’Auberge de Sedona, Travel + Leisure World’s Best #4 hotel in Arizona, are as distinct as they are serene. Guests will find ease and peacefulness throughout their private cottage or Lodge room thanks to thoughtful touches and amenities designed to nourish, nurture and center. The Creekhouse, a private home in the heart of L’Auberge with views of Oak Creek, includes a spacious great room shared with five private bedrooms curated as individual L’Auberge de Sedona guestrooms with luxurious amenities and private bathrooms.

Holistic experiences including sound healing and connecting with nature are offered to guests in a private setting to soak in the spiritual and cultural nuances Sedona is known for, with daily guest activities focusing on metaphysically immersive classes and curated art experiences.

A perfect complement to the property’s transcendent natural beauty and level of luxury, Cress on Oak Creek redefines Arizonan cuisine in an exclusive, curated dining experience. Infused with French techniques, European influence and local ingredients, Cress offers breakfast, lunch, Sunday brunch, a la carte dinner and Chef’s tasting menus, all skillfully paired with dynamic cocktails and a seasoned wine list. The approachable yet elegant Cress Bar offers elevated casual cuisine and an expertly-curated beverage list within an artistically designed setting. Serving daily lunch and dinner with an intention to bring the beauty of the outdoors in – sip on a well-aged classic or experience a vortex inspired creation at our alligator juniper bar featuring intricate grain patterns and inlays of copper, azurite and stunning sleeping beauty turquoise.

Experience renewal at L'Apothecary Spa where guests will encounter an immersive blending station, nourishing spa treatments and a retail selection of spa products geared toward natural rejuvenation. The highly attuned spa staff specializes in unique treatments that further assist in healing, relaxation, or invigoration. Therapists incorporate chakra balancing along with the use of essential oils and energy healing to deepen the restorative benefits of massage. Likewise, holistic experiences including Tarot Card Reading, Drum Reiki, and customized meditations are offered to guests in a private setting to encourage further exploration of self. Soak in the spiritual and cultural nuances Sedona is known for with daily guest activities focusing on metaphysically immersive classes and curated art experiences while gaining a better understanding about the nature of the world and what it means to inhabit it.

At L’Auberge de Sedona, you’ll find more than a hotel. You’ll find a destination the likes of which are unparalleled, where life-enriching experiences, adventures and memories are around every turn.

