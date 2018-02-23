Larry Smith Fitness has tips to train YOU like a pro athlete

Larry Smith Fitness is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Do you ever watch elite athletes and wish you could have the same athleticism? Well, now you can with the help of celebrity fitness trainer, Larry Smith. Designed to help individuals unleash their inner athlete, Larry Smith Fitness in North Scottsdale combines HIIT, boxing, strength training, cross fit, cardio and more to provide not only explosive but exciting workouts.

No more long walks on the treadmill or following the same workout routine for weeks. Whether it's individualized training or a group class, each session is designed to push individuals both physically and mentally, regardless of age or athletic ability.

According to Smith, when athletes train the focus is on improving performance and achieving personal records through positive goal-setting. This philosophy is the foundation of his training at Larry Smith Fitness. Everyone is encouraged to train with a purpose and have a performance goal and also a body fat or physique goal. Physical activity boosts both muscles and moral. But by incorporating mindfulness into workouts, individuals not only see their results increase but are able to take their fitness to the next level, developing or enhancing their athletic qualities like speed, power, agility, all while achieving greater self-confidence.

So, whether you're eager to get back on the field, want to enhance your fitness performance or simply be healthier and happier, Larry Smith Fitness can help unleash your inner athlete and start training with purpose.

Larry Smith Fitness is located at 15090 N. Northsight Boulevard Suite 120 in North Scottsdale. For more information about Larry Smith Fitness or to sign-up, visit www.LarrySmithFitness.com or call (480)-494-7461.

You can also follow him on social media - Instagram: @LarrySmithFitness and Facebook.com/LarrySmithFitness

