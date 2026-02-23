Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LifestyleSonoran LivingSL Sponsors

Actions

Knight Yourself: Experience HBO Max’s A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms at Verizon

Sonoran Living fullscreen graphic 2024
KNXV
Sonoran Living fullscreen graphic 2024
Posted

Verizon is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

See Westeros like never before, with the newest Game of Thrones series. Watch the HBO Original Series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms on HBO Max, and see how Verizon is bringing the adventure beyond the TV screen.

Discover our exclusive "Knight Yourself" in-store AR experience to unlock your custom Knight name and shield sigil. Plus, you can score the Netfl ix & HBO Max bundle for just $10/mo with myPlan! #VerizonPartner

To learn more, go to verizon.com/netflixhbomaxperk and verizon.com/deals.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sonoran Living fullscreen graphic 2024

Interested in appearing on Sonoran Living? Click here to find out how!