Kidde Helps Families Keep Pets Safe from Home Fires

Every year, 500,000 pets suffer from smoke inhalation and 40,000 die due to home fires. In fact, the National Fire Protection Association estimates that nearly 1,000 home fires each year are started by family pets. With pet fostering and adoption up 48% in the wake of COVID-19, according to PetPoint.com, it's more important than ever to teach pet owners simple ways to keep their pets safe in the event of an emergency.

According to WalletHub, Scottsdale is ranked number one as the most pet friendly city in the country, with Phoenix ranked number five. In fact, Phoenix is listed as third in the nation for the most animal shelters per capita.

Help keep your four-legged family friends safe with the following tips:

· Pet Training: Dogs may become unsettled or anxious once a smoke alarm sounds, running and hiding rather than going to the door. It is important for pet owners to work with skilled, professional trainers to help their canine friends learn how to properly respond to alarms.

· Window Clings: In an emergency, first responders need to be able to quickly assess the number of pets in a home. Consider attaching a non-adhesive decal to a window near your front door to let rescuers know how many animals are inside.

· Fire Escape: Pets should always be included in a family's evacuation plan. Stay aware of their typical hiding spots or locations where they often nap in case you must evacuate quickly. When you are not home, keep pets in areas near entrances where firefighters can easily find them.

· Alarm Safety: Smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms must be replaced after 10 years. In addition to testing alarms once each week, check the manufacturing date on your smoke and CO alarms to make sure they are under 10 years of age. If they are older than that, it is time to replace them.

