Kick off the Holiday Season with the 36th APS Electric Light Parade

Lighting up the Holiday Season with 36th APS Electric Light Parade

The City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department and Arizona Public Service (APS) invite you to the 36th APS Electric Light Parade at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2. Parade entrants will interpret the theme of "It's Electric!" and are sure to light up the streets in Phoenix with their visually stunning displays! This year's Grand Marshal is Miss America 2023 Grace Stanke.

Parade route information:

The 2.3 mi. parade route starts at Central Avenue and Montebello Avenue, travels south to Central Avenue and Camelback Road, heads east along Camelback Road to 7th Street, and continues south along 7th Street to its conclusion at Indian School Road. The first parade entries begin at 7 p.m. and take approximately 60 minutes to travel the route. It is strongly recommended to arrive several hours in advance of the start of the parade, as a large crowd is expected to enjoy this time-honored holiday tradition.

Helpful tips for those planning to attend this year's parade:

Crowds for this event have grown large in recent years and viewing spots along the parade route are first-come, first-served. Spectators often arrive hours prior to the parade to reserve a spot.

Consider taking the Valley Metro Light Rail to avoid traffic congestion. The parade route runs near the Light Rail stop at Central Avenue, just south of Camelback Road.

The parade is a rain or shine event. Check the weather forecast and dress accordingly.

Bring blankets and chairs for seating.

Public on-street parking is available around the parade route on a first-come, first-served basis. Private lots near the parade area often offer parking for a fee.

Spectators should try to minimize and gather any trash and litter generated during the parade to help post-event cleanup.

Coolers are permitted, but alcohol and glass containers are prohibited.

Road closures and restrictions affect all parade areas hours before the event; come early and expect delays.

Check out the parade route and other tips at phoenix.gov/elp and use #phxlightparade to share your special parade moments.

