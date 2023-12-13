Keep your family safe with AAA Arizona Smart Home Security

AAA Travel is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Four Reasons Why AAA Membership is a Great Value

If you don't have a AAA membership, you're missing out on more than roadside assistance, and if you're already a Member, you might not know all the benefits included with your annual dues.

For less than $6 per month, a AAA Classic Membership unlocks these four benefits that will make you wonder how you ever lived without AAA:

Legendary Roadside Assistance

AAA Roadside Assistance is your ultimate safety net when you find yourself locked out of your car or experiencing a flat tire on a busy freeway.

In addition, AAA road service technicians provide on-the-spot battery testing and replacement when your car fails to start. The best part? Members enjoy $25 savings on a new battery, complete with a 3-year free replacement warranty.

Unlike other roadside assistance options, the Membership follows you, not your vehicle. So whether you're behind the wheel or riding as a passenger, you can enjoy peace of mind knowing AAA is always by your side.

Member-Exclusive Discounts

Unlock incredible savings by exploring discounts only available to Members. With exclusive discounts at T-Mobile, LensCrafters, Hertz, and more, Members save on average $170 a year.

You can receive up to a 8 percent discount on AAA Home Insurance when you have AAA Smart Home Security, plus save another $60 per year on professional monitoring. And you can receive up to 5 percent Membership savings on auto insurance with AAA Insurance.

You can also get discounted passport photos at AAA offices and special rates for expediting passports and visas through RushMyPassport, saving you time and money.

Whether you're planning a family night out, eyeing a new tech purchase, or planning your next vacation, don't miss out on savings that quickly add up. Your wallet will thank you.

Take Care of Motor Vehicle Services

AAA offers many vehicle title and registration tasks, helping you save time renewing vehicle registrations, managing out-of-state transfers, and more at select AAA branches.

Authorized Third Party Providers typically charge a convenience fee in addition to ADOT/MVD fees. However, convenience fees are waived for AAA Members.

Members can also benefit from free notary services. You can notarize a title transfer, bill of sale, and power of attorney at your local branch.

Members enjoy the added benefit of waived service fees.

Discounted Car Repair You Can Trust

The ASE-Certified technicians at AAA Auto Repair Centers help keep you on the road with top-notch car maintenance and repair. You don't have to be a Member to use AAA Auto Repair Centers, but there are savings benefits for being one.

Members get 10 percent off labor costs and a complimentary digital multi-point inspection with any paid service. Members also receive an exclusive warranty for 24 months or 24,000 miles, which will help keep you on the road with confidence.

Access Your Membership Anywhere, Anytime

Download the free AAA Mobile app to access your Membership wherever and whenever needed.

Need roadside assistance? Simply request it through the app. Looking to save money? Use the app to find Member discounts and the cheapest gas stations in the area near you.

The app is your gateway to managing your Membership. Make changes easily, whether you're adding an associate, renewing, or upgrading your Membership.

You don't want to miss out on a Membership that will not only pay for itself but also make your life easier. Visit mwg.aaa.com to join AAA today.