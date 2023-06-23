Kari Michaelson talks with En Vogue Stylist Traci Jeske about being fabulous over 50!

Spotlight Enterprises is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Your "Style Transformation"

OFFER BELOW:

Up to a $649 Value!!

Traci Jeske, the creative force behind En Vogue Stylist, is not your ordinary stylist. She's a style expert extraordinaire, captivating fashionistas around the world with her unrivaled talent. With her charm and expertise, she's not just dressing people, she's making style dreams come true!

Seen both on T.V. and speaking on stages, Traci effortlessly unleashes her invaluable insights, elevating the style game for viewers and audiences all over the globe.

Traci dedicates her talents to empowering women aged 40 and beyond. With her guidance, they embark on a transformative journey, discovering their million-dollar style that harmoniously intertwines with their joy, power, purpose, and inner radiance. Traci skillfully crafts and curates wardrobes that not only mirror the essence of these women but also amplify their authentic selves.

Originally from the beautiful landscapes of Canada, Traci's passion for fashion guided her towards Italy, where she has gracefully resided for the past 25 years, where she established her stiletto-sharo brand.

"The part of my job I love the most? Understanding who YOU are, helping you to find your individual and unique style, and helping you fall in love with you!"

Traci offers a bespoke Personal Stylist service, starting with a detailed "kiss goodbye or keep" hands-on session in her client's wardrobe. She transforms their current wardrobe into the wardrobe of their dreams. Traci's keen eye for color ensures that clients find the perfect hues that complement their complexion, bringing out their natural radiance and adding an extra touch of confidence to their fashion choices.

Traci has mastered the art of making shopping experiences enjoyable and fun. Whether it be through virtual shopping sessions or flying to shop with her in person in true Italian style in the fashion capital of the world, Milan, Traci's expertise and guidance has clients embark on a transformative journey. Exploring the latest trends and discovering pieces that perfectly suit their body shape, personality, and lifestyle. By the end of the shopping trip, her clients leave with a curated collection that not only enhances their style but also forms the foundation of a perfect capsule wardrobe.

So whether you are on camera, in the office, or constantly on the move, Traci loves helping clients look their very best in every moment of their lives. Her passion for transforming lives through personal style is evident in every interaction, empowering women to embrace their individuality, radiate confidence, and seize the world with grace and style.

Claim your 3 COMPLIMENTARY Special Offers from International Stylist Traci Jeske!!

Go to: Masterclass.Style to receive your:

1) FREE Gift: "Wardrobe Musts"

2) COMPLIMENTARY Masterclass ($149 Value)

**Multiple Dates Available

3) Private "STYLE REVIEW" with Traci Jeske ($500 Value)

**Limited Space Available, Schedule this extra special Bonus Today!!

Traci Looks forward to helping you Sparkle & Shine!!