Julie Loffredi shares her top beauty and lifestyle picks

Olay is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Beauty and Lifestyle Trends

(Broadry) - Julie Loffredi shared some of her top beauty and lifestyle picks.

When it comes to hydration, she's using Olay, a brand synonymous with pioneering skincare advancements. Body Hydration The Hyaluronic Body Wash and Moisturizer duo is designed to quench the skin's thirst for hydration, leveraging the potent moisture-binding properties of hyaluronic acid. This powerful ingredient penetrates deeply to hydrate skin from within. The result is a visibly smoother, softer, and more radiant complexion that feels as good as it looks.

Sleep Routine Sleep is one of the most important things you can do for your health, wellness and beauty regime. Julie gave us a look at the new Hatch Restore 2 is much more than just a sunrise alarm clock, it's a bedside sleep companion that combines light, sound and a premium content suite to teach you better sleep habits. Visit hatch.co for more.

If you have a beauty or lifestyle trend for Julie to check out, send her an email at wegotnews@gmail.com.