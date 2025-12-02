Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Josh McBride shares tips for essentials for hosting during the holidays

KNXV
Josh McBride World is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

The holiday season has arrived, bringing with it festive parties, special gatherings, and plenty of celebrations. Our friend, entertainment and lifestyle expert Josh McBride, shares his top tips and favorite essentials for hosting during the holidays:

1. Burlington – Burlington.com
2. Castello Havarti Cheese - Your Local Grocer
3. AbyAMC Cookware - AbyAMC.com USE CODE: GIFTING10 for 10% off
4. La Marca Prosecco - lamarcaprosecco.com

To keep up with Josh and enter to win his 14 Days of Holiday Giveaways, make sure you are following @JoshyMcB on Instagram.

