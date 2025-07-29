Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Josh McBride has the latest summer must-haves to refresh your summer vibe

Josh McBride World is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

We’re halfway through summer, and the heat is on! Whether you're soaking up the sun or planning your next getaway, it’s the perfect time to refresh your seasonal must-haves. entertainment and lifestyle expert, Josh McBride has his top mid-summer picks:

1. Zevo Flying Insect Trap- Amazon, Target, Lowe’s, Walmart, Home Depot, etc.

2. Eucerin Advanced Repair Lotion & Eucerin Advanced Hydration SPF 50 Sunscreen Spray- Mass Retailers

3. Pharmaceris Puri-Sensilique Calming & Moisturizing Dermo-Mist Toner- Walgreens.com

4. Essie Nail Polish- essie.com

5. The St Regis Longboat Key Resort- stregis.com/longboatkey

To keep up with all of Josh’s tips, you can follow him @JoshyMcB on Instagram.

