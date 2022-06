Josh McBride World is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Entertainment and Lifestyle Expert Josh McBride has his top picks for Father's Day gifts:

Slick Deals

SlickDeals.net

Father's Day Gifts from JCPenney

JCP.com

Jean Paul Gaultier Men's Two Piece Gift Set

Macys.com

AncestryDNA

Ancestry.com

Nothing New

NothingNew.com

For more about these products, follow Josh on Instagram @JoshyMcB.