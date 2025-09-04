Josh McBride has some cool back-to-school essentials

Josh McBride World is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

As the kids and teachers head back to school - from the coolest gear to smart essentials, Entertainment and Llifestyle Expert Josh McBride is bringing his top picks to make this school year easier—and way more fun.

Eyebuydirect-CODE: JOSHBTS for 50% off lenses

Eyebuydirect.com

BIC 4 Color Pen

Online/In-Store Retailers

AXE Products

Walmart & Amazon

Aquaphor Healing Balm Stick

Mass Retailers

Hulala Home

Hulalahome.com

Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas

royalcaribbean.com