Josh McBride has his top tips for celebrating Memorial Day

Memorial Day is quickly approaching. Do you have everything you need in order for the holiday? If not, no worries, our friend Entertainment & Lifestyle Expert Josh McBride is back with us to share some essentials for the big day.

1. Heluva Good! Dips- Heluvagood.com

2. Turtle Wax- TurtleWax.com/ Costco/Advanced Auto Parts

3. Eucerin Sun Advanced Hydration Face SPF 50- Amazon.com

4. OLIPOP- WholeFoods/Walmart/Target/Costco

5. BIC EZ LOAD Lighter- BIC.com

