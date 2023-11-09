In pain? Integrated Spine, Pain & Wellness (ISPW) delivers effective, non-narcotic health solutions

Integrated Spine, Pain, and Wellness is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

You shouldn't have to live with the pain. At Integrated Spine, Pain & Wellness (ISPW), Dr. Goyle delivers effective, non-narcotic health solutions that alleviate the pain and suffering that is prohibiting you from living your best life.

A double board-certified, fellowship-trained anesthesiologist and interventional pain specialist, Dr. Goyle is committed to hearing you, understanding you and treating the whole body so you can experience life to the fullest. ISPW provides multiple conservative and interventional treatment modalities to alleviate pain caused by injury, genetics, age and lifestyle factors and to improve aspects related to your physical, emotional and mental health.

Treatments include spinal injections, radiofrequency ablation, neuromodulation (spinal cord stimulator), musculoskeletal and joint injections, as well as nutritional support. We also offer aesthetic skincare treatments to restore youthful radiance and reverse the signs of aging, sun damage and scarring.

Dr. Goyle is a medical expert in interventional and multimodal pain management and has special interest in applying the innovative field of regenerative medicine to help treat acute and chronic pain conditions.

Driven by the belief that all patients are family, ISPW delivers compassionate, ethical and individualized patient care in a welcoming and relaxed environment.

Dr. Ashu Goyle is a double board certified, fellowship trained anesthesiologist and interventional pain specialist. His Pain Medicine Fellowship at Cleveland Clinic afforded him the unique opportunity to not only train at one of the nation's top hospitals and teaching institutions, but also with the world's leaders in pain medicine. While at Cleveland Clinic he received extensive training in acute and chronic pain management.

Integrated Spine, Pain, and Wellness

7425 East Shea Blvd., Suite 102

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

(480) 660-8823

www.ispwscottsdale.com

