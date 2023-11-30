Watch Now
LifestyleSonoran LivingSL Sponsors

Actions

If you need a new AC unit - Precision Air & Plumbing can save you thousands this fall and winter

((SL Advertiser)) Call Precision Air &amp; Plumbing at 602-FIX MY AC or PrecisionAirAndPlumbing.com
Posted at 7:00 AM, Nov 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-30 09:43:14-05

Precision Air & Plumbing is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

What goes into a comprehensive estimate?

Every Precision Air & Plumbing customer receives a complete, No Charge New A/C Unit Estimate. No gimmicks, no hidden tricks, just a comprehensive evaluation that takes all the guesswork out of selecting new heating and air conditioning systems. This comprehensive evaluation is performed by a NATE certified technician, the highest certification in the industry. Precision Air & Plumbing NATE technicians are trained to:

· Perform a full heat load calculation
· Verify size, shape and orientation of the home including ceiling height
· Locate and measure all doors and windows, noting efficiency types
· Evaluate overall sun exposure to the home
· Inspect current attic insulation levels and R-values
· Inspect ventilation system to assess proper air flow throughout the home
· Visually inspect the homes sealant efficiency to determine any major leaks in walls, ceiling, windows and/or doors

Precision Air & Plumbing
602 FIX MY AC (602-349-6922)
www.precisionairandplumbing.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KNXV Sonoran Living logo

Interested in appearing on Sonoran Living? Click here to find out how!