If you need a new AC unit - Precision Air & Plumbing can save you thousands this fall and winter

Precision Air & Plumbing is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.
What goes into a comprehensive estimate?
Every Precision Air & Plumbing customer receives a complete, No Charge New A/C Unit Estimate. No gimmicks, no hidden tricks, just a comprehensive evaluation that takes all the guesswork out of selecting new heating and air conditioning systems. This comprehensive evaluation is performed by a NATE certified technician, the highest certification in the industry. Precision Air & Plumbing NATE technicians are trained to:
· Perform a full heat load calculation
· Verify size, shape and orientation of the home including ceiling height
· Locate and measure all doors and windows, noting efficiency types
· Evaluate overall sun exposure to the home
· Inspect current attic insulation levels and R-values
· Inspect ventilation system to assess proper air flow throughout the home
· Visually inspect the homes sealant efficiency to determine any major leaks in walls, ceiling, windows and/or doors
Precision Air & Plumbing
602 FIX MY AC (602-349-6922)
www.precisionairandplumbing.com