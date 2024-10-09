HUM wants to change the rideshare game for good! 

HUM is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

Why HUM is Changing the Rideshare Game for Good

The Problem with Traditional Rideshare

Ridesharing has become a way of life, but as the industry evolved, so did the challenges.

Traditional rideshare platforms take up to 50% of drivers’ earnings, leaving many struggling to cover basic expenses. In fact, over 60% of drivers face financial instability and often rely on government assistance. Alongside this, fares have continued to rise and passengers continue to be faced with unpredictable surge pricing, making the experience both costly and inconsistent for both sides. The imbalance has made ridesharing both unsustainable and transactional for drivers and riders alike.

The HUM Solution: Rideshare Done Right

HUM is here to change all that by offering a fairer, more empowering approach to ridesharing.

Unlike traditional platforms, HUM drivers keep 100% of their earnings through a simple monthly subscription. This means they have the freedom to grow their income and build their own book of business–forming real, direct connections with riders and offering private rides to loyal customers. Meanwhile, passengers enjoy flat-rate pricing with no surge charges, creating a more predictable and affordable experience.

How Does HUM Work?

HUM’s model is straightforward and simple. Drivers sign up and pay a flat-rate monthly subscription, allowing them to keep every dollar they earn. They gain the freedom to take ownership of their work and the ability to build their own business, offering a more personalized

experience that keeps riders coming back.

For passengers, you simply download the app and gain free access to on-demand and pre-scheduled rides with transparent, fair pricing. No more surprises, no more inflated fares–just reliable, honest service.

Why Choose HUM?

When you choose HUM, you’re supporting more than just a ride–you’re supporting your community. By keeping 100% of fares within the local economy, drivers are empowered to invest back into the areas they serve. Plus, we’re giving back through our partnership with the

Arizona Food Bank Network, donating $2 for every on-demand ride to help fight hunger across the state. It’s a win-win for everyone involved.

Ready to Experience the Difference?

Download the HUM app today and experience rideshare done right. As a special thank you for being part of this community, we’re offering $5 off your first ride. Join us in reshaping the rideshare experience–one ride, one connection, one community at a time.

