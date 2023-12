Holiday tradition: Ballet Arizona presents The Nutcracker with The Phoenix Symphony at Symphony Hall

Prev Next Sonoran Living

Posted at 7:44 AM, Dec 07, 2023

Ballet Arizona is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living Ballet Arizona Presents The Nutcracker with The Phoenix Symphony at Symphony Hall.

December 8 - 24

(602) 381-1096

BalletAz.org

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.