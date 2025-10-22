((SL Advertiser)) To learn more about Under the Shield and the services they provide for military and first responders, visit Undertheshield.org or call 334-324-3570.
Helping the helpers: mental wellness services and suicide prevention for military and first responders
Posted
and last updated
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.