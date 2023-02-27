Hear the story of how American Vision Windows was created and how they can help you update your windows

American Vision Windows is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

BILL AND KATHLEEN'S True Story Behind American Vision Windows

Kathleen and I are so excited to be celebrating over 20 years of American Vision Windows. It all started with a home improvement project turned "bad." As owners of American Vision Windows, it was our personal experience that led us to our life's work. American Vision Windows would ultimately become the largest window installation company in California and one of the largest in the nation.

As large as we've gotten, size has always been secondary to our mission of revolutionizing home improvement with the highest quality service.

At the time, we were living in a two-story house full of aluminum windows. The temperature difference between upstairs and downstairs could vary by as much as 20 degrees. We were also the proud parents of a newborn baby boy! As new parents we were very concerned about the constant draft near his crib. While I was at work,

Kathleen started to look for a solution. We began the process of educating ourselves on the varieties of windows and installers; we discovered that all were not created equally. We also learned the benefits of dual-pane windows and how they could help with energy costs, reduce noise, and provide us with a more secure home. The information was confusing since the salesmen and installers seemed to contradict each other. Ultimately, Kathleen and I agreed upon a type of window and began the installation process.

Unfortunately, what should have been a pleasant and exciting experience for us turned out to be a complete nightmare. While caring for our newborn son, we had to deal with 3 months of contractors showing up late or not at all. Our calls were ignored and we were lied to about everything from what kind of windows we were "really" getting to when they would be installed. Needless to say, we were not happy customers.

From this unfortunate experience, we wondered why the process of buying and installing windows couldn't be anything other than positive. It was from this perspective that American Vision Windows was born. Now, over two decades later, American Vision Windows has been voted the number one window replacement company in California. Our growth can be directly attributed to the motto we live by: "Revolutionizing the Home Improvement Industry…One Customer at a Time, While Changing the Lives of our Employees for the Better." American Vision Windows is dedicated to keeping the promises we make and listening to our customer's needs. We provide personalized service and go that extra mile to ensure that you return to us for all your home improvement needs.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story. We look forward to seeing you at our local showroom, or we'll bring the showroom to you. Call or visit us online today for a free in-home estimate.

-Bill and Kathleen: Founders and Owners

We will pay the tax on materials PLUS Free installation through April 30th, 2023. Call or visit AmericanVisionWindows.com

American Vision Windows

377 S. Hamilton Ct.

Gilbert

(480) 806-1887

AmericanVisionWindows.com

