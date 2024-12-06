Glencroft Center for Modern Aging offers a variety of care levels for seniors

Embracing Our Heritage, Empowering Our Future

Glencroft is one of Arizona’s largest Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). This means that folks can age in place seamlessly with offerings of Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, and Skilled Nursing. Situated on 40 acres, this hidden gem in Glendale is really its own little town. People who live at Glencroft, and those who visit our community often say, “There’s a difference you can feel.” We believe that difference comes from the passion we have to carry out our mission, our vision and how we live out our core values of Integrity, Compassion, Excellence, Innovation, Sustainability, & Collaboration.

What makes Glencroft special? It comes down to one word, and that is Community. The people that live at Glencroft, and the people that work at Glencroft are a community that care about one another. We empower people to live their best lives. Lives filled with meaning, purpose, direction, and joy.

Imagine if you could experience care-free living; no more worrying about if the air conditioner will last another year, taking care of the yard, rising HOA fees & assessments, preparing every meal. Well, that dream can be realized at Glencroft.

Live A Festive Life Everyday

Discover the extra ordinary at Glencroft, where each week is a new adventure. From the high-stakes excitement of Game Show Week to the thematic celebration of Gold Rush Days, our community turns ordinary days into unforgettable moments that surpass even the most sought-after lifetime experiences.

Live Entertainment: Each theme week brings a new form of entertainment. Whether you seek live concerts and luaus or dinner theaters and comedy shows, you can enjoy a lineup of engaging entertainment that caters to all tastes.

Adventurous Excursions: Venture beyond the community during theme-specific excursions such as casino trips and Arizona adventures.

Engaging Contests: Challenge yourself and engage with friends in tournaments and activities designed to complement each theme week, from scavenger hunts to pirate boat racing.

Discover how our art workshops, social circles, and gaming events make every moment extraordinary.

Real Results, Real Impact Through ZoeLife

ZoeLife at Glencroft embodies our commitment to holistic senior wellness, seamlessly integrating innovative health and lifestyle programs to meet the evolving needs of our community. Anchored in our foundational challenge to provide a nurturing, inclusive environment, ZoeLife enhances every aspect of resident life, ensuring our mission to empower and enrich lives is fulfilled daily.

Comprehensive wellness integrates health programs to ensure holistic well-being and active aging based on our six pillars of wellness – Spiritual, Emotional, Social, Physical, Intellectual, Vocational.

Immersion programs for chronic conditions are available with specific therapies to help enhance the quality of life and mobility for those suffering with neuropathy, stroke, & Parkinson’s. Advanced technologies such as red-light therapy, compression boots, hot/cold nerve stimulation, immersive virtual reality and more are available to residents. ZoeLife translates into ZoeCare for Assisted Living & Memory Care. Find out how you can overlay ZoeLife into your current Personal Care Plan.

