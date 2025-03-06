Giving back: Chick-fil-A is transforming used cooking oil into renewable fuel

Chick-fil-A is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

How Chick-fil-A is transforming used cooking oil into renewable fuel

Replacing the cooking oil used in Restaurants can be a messy and time-consuming task. That’s why Chick-fil-A partners with DAR PRO Solutions, a Darling Ingredients brand, for an innovative oil-reclamation program.

Today, more than 1,700 Chick-fil-A® restaurants in the U.S. and Canada have chosen to partner with DAR PRO Solutions to recycle used cooking oil into the manufacture of renewable diesel fuel. In 2023, this totaled more than 637,000 gallons of renewable diesel.

The simple and safe collection process prevents kitchen Team Members from coming into contact with hot cooking oil, reduces Team Member labor and eliminates the risk of messy spills.

“Our Shared Vision is to be the world’s most caring company, and that should infect every question we ask,” said Joel Upton, executive director and part of local Owner-Operator Frieda Marroquin’s leadership team at Chick-fil-A Lebanon & Tollway and Chick-fil-A Eldorado & Tollway in Texas. “So, how would the world’s most caring company collect oil out of a fryer?” In a way that turns the oil used to cook our favorite Chick-fil-A Waffle Potato Fries into cleaner energy, of course! At Chick-fil-A, we embrace opportunities to act as good stewards of the planet we share and decrease our environmental impact. Diverting food waste, recycling used cooking oil and prioritizing effective energy strategies are just a few of the ways we create social value through our sustainability efforts. To learn more, visit chick-fil-a.com/corporate-social-responsibility/planet.