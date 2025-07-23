Get your Glow Back with the Glow Doctor®

Glow Doctor® - Dr. Wendy Penn is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

“Perfectionist injector who tells the truth about aesthetic treatments”

A licensed Naturopathic Physician with extensive advanced training in Medical Aesthetics, Dr. Wendy Penn has worked in healthcare in Phoenix for over 25 years. A long-time business owner, she is a graduate of Sonoran University of Health Sciences, Tempe, Arizona.

Dr. Penn’s passion is working with patients on reversing the signs of aging and improving skin conditions such as acne, melasma, rosacea, eczema and psoriasis. Her favorite modalities include her patented all-natural filler alternative Glow Gel®, other injectable treatments such as Botox and dermal fillers, laser resurfacing treatments and minor surgery. Empowering patients to look and feel their best brings Dr. Penn the most gratification.

Dr. Penn is acting Medical Director for several regional med-spas. She enjoys mentoring medical students and teaching her customized advanced injection courses. Dr. Penn is an accomplished fused glass artist, who enjoys hiking, travel, and 80’s music. She loves gluten-free vegan baking, yoga and fast cars. Her two children, Kate and Will are the loves of her life.

Glow Doctor® is conveniently located in Old Town Scottsdale. Dr. Penn’s team at Glow Doctor® treasures the beauty that is within our patients along with what the world has come to know as your "glow". We have the responsibility to educate you, to place your health and wellness above all else, to define clear and realistic objectives within your care plan, to listen to your vision and concerns, to protect your privacy and to be a partner to help you glow as your very best self.

Glow Doctor

3301 N. Miller Rd. STE 130

Scottsdale

(480) 980-5794

GlowDoctor.com

