Gabriel's Angels offers free pet therapy programs to at-risk-kids in schools, and they need your help!

Gabriel's Angels: Bringing Hope and Healing Through Pet Therapy

Gabriel's Angels, a local Arizona nonprofit, has made it their mission to use the life-changing power of pet therapy to enrich the social and emotional development of vulnerable children.

With a dedicated team of over 100 volunteers, Gabriel's Angels has been tirelessly providing pet therapy services to over 75+ Title 1 schools and nonprofit agencies for over 20 years. The impact they have is profound, but the demand for their services is extensive. Currently, they face the challenge of managing a growing waitlist of schools and agencies, all eagerly requesting the presence of their comforting pet therapy teams.

What sets Gabriel's Angels apart is their unwavering commitment to ensuring their services remain accessible to those who need them most. They provide their services for free, so support from the community is essential. Reflecting the vital role they hold in making a positive difference in the lives of vulnerable children, they are one of the few pet-related nonprofits that allow donors to benefit from the Arizona tax credit.

Annually, Gabriel's Angels touches the lives of over 2,000 children through their three structured programs. These programs are designed to facilitate social and emotional growth through the interactions between children and Pet Therapy Teams, and the bonds formed during their visits help offer a safe space for healing and personal development. In addition to their structured programs, they extend comfort, care, and support to an additional 7,000 children each year through community support visits. These are children who may be facing trauma, adversity, or emotional challenges, and Gabriel's Angels provides them with a lifeline of empathy and understanding.

The impact of Gabriel's Angels is shown through the stories of countless children who have found hope and healing through the unconditional love of therapy pets. These animals become confidants, sources of comfort, and companions on the path to personal growth. Children learn valuable life skills and behaviors such as empathy, confidence, and affiliation, all while forming bonds that will stay with them throughout their lives. There's just something about the magic of a therapy pet that reaches through to children who may have struggled to learn these key behaviors through traditional channels, helping them connect and truly engage with those around them.

As Gabriel's Angels continues to expand their reach and tackle the ever-growing waitlist of schools and agencies, the support of the community becomes increasingly vital. By donating, volunteering, or advocating for this remarkable organization, individuals can become part of the transformative journey that Gabriel's Angels embarks upon each day.

Gabriel's Angels' mission to enhance social and emotional development through pet therapy is a testament to the boundless potential of compassion, connection, and the human-animal bond. With the dedication of 100+ volunteers and their pets, the generosity of the Arizona community, and the power of therapy animals, Gabriel's Angels will continue to make a profound impact, one child at a time. Call 602-266-0875 or visit gabrielsangels.org.