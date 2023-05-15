Watch Now
LifestyleSonoran LivingSL Sponsors

Actions

Furniture Brat is where you can buy one-of-a-kind items or create custom furniture for your home

KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Sonoran Living
KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Posted at 8:46 AM, May 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-15 11:46:52-04

Furniture Brat is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Shop where the designers shop without breaking the bank. Furniture Brat is a unique, family owned and operated business offering

quality furniture and decor at affordable prices. In addition, we offer custom upholstery and leather options for any space.

We have an eclectic collection that consists of industrial romantic, reclaimed wood, casual, rustic, distressed, shabby chic, farmhouse, vintage, mid-century modern and even steampunk!

Come take a journey through our one-of-a-kind pieces sourced from around the globe. You're sure to find something to design every room for your home or business.

Furniture Brat
425 E. Germann Road, Suite 105
Gilbert
(480) 821-5200
FurnitureBrat.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!