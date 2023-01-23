From braces to beautiful! See how Bailey Orthodontics takes your smile to the next level

Watch Now
((SL Advertiser)) Find out how Baily Orthodontics takes a full treatment approach to creating your best smile. Visit or call (623) 977-0707 or BaileyOrthoAZ.com
Bailey Orthodontics is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Bailey Orthodontics is located in the West Valley with locations in Surprise and Verrado. Dr. Spencer Bailey, a Board Certified Orthodontist, has been treating patients for over 19 years and comes from a family of orthodontists. Dr. Bailey is committed to providing the highest quality orthodontic care in a fun, friendly and relaxed atmosphere. Bailey Orthodontics offers cutting -edge technology as well as options that suit the lifestyle of their patients. Dr. Bailey is an Invisalign Diamond Top 1% provider, and also uses the revolutionary Pitts21 brackets that deliver stunning smiles in a typically shorter treatment time. His latest procedure, Laser Gingival Contouring, has taken smiles to the next level. This procedure levels the gum tissue and exposes more tooth surface area for a veneer-like finish. The icing on the cake is their emotional therapy dog, Vader, a hypoallergenic Sheep-a-doodle. Bailey Orthodontics marks a significant presence in the West Valley. As patients become 'family,' their presence continues to multiply and grow…one smile at a time. Brace yourself for a beautiful smile!
