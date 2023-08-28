For savory wings that packed with flavor, Sauced & Loaded Wings is your Valley go-to

Sauced and Loaded Wings is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

More Than Just Wings: The Sauced & Loaded Experience in Arizona

When it comes to savory wings that pack a punch in flavor, Sauced & Loaded Wings is the go-to place. Located in Glendale, Arizona and founded by John and Keona Thurman, their wing joint isn't just known for the mouthwatering wings and flavorful homemade sauces they offer, but also for the warmth of a family-owned business and their unwavering commitment to the community.

Sauced & Loaded Wings goes beyond being just a dining spot; the moment a customer walks in they are automatically seen as part of the family and, as they would say, mamma wouldn't have it any other way! Their community-oriented efforts further highlight this sentiment. Their Monthly Wing Challenge, for instance, which asks competitors to try and eat as many wings as they can in 20 minutes, provides an avenue for the community to engage in a bit of friendly competition, with a chance to win $200. In addition, they host an annual 'Back to School Drive' providing at-need students with essential supplies they need for the school year. There is nothing that matters more to John and Keona than their family, which extends to their community.

The team at Sauced & Loaded prides itself on its efficient and quality service. Every dish is made-to-order, including catering, ensuring customers get meals that are as fresh as they are flavorful. The name "Sauced" pays homage to their extensive range of 21 handcrafted sauces and rubs. Meanwhile, 'Loaded' is what makes this wing joint unique. Any item on their menu can be loaded with a chosen sauce, ranch, and bacon. This distinctive approach, featuring playful twists, ensures customers are always in for a treat.

Sauced and Loaded has even taken their culinary expertise to the streets, with the Sauced and Loaded Food Truck. Their way of making their delicious offerings more accessible to the community. Stationed from Tuesday to Thursday at S. 202 & Baseline Rd, Laveen AZ, from 5-10 pm, the truck is a beloved local fixture and even available for event catering.

Known locally for their food, Sauced & Loaded Wings has also taken the online world by storm! Exploding on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, their engaging and spirited videos are an absolute hit, capturing the hearts of viewers nationwide! This incredible presence is more than just numbers; it's a celebration of their connection with their family of fans far and wide. They're not just serving wings; they're serving up a virtual feast of fun and flavor, and people everywhere are eating it up!

Sauced & Loaded Wings symbolizes hard work, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to quality. By blending traditional culinary values with modern techniques, they've created a dining experience that's worth exploring for anyone in or passing through Arizona.

Sauced and Loaded Wings

8024 N. 51st Ave.

Glendale

(623) 900-9464

SaucedandLoadedWings.com

