For a thrilling night out with your girlfriends check out BATL Axe Throwing

BATL Axe Throwing is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

BATL isn't just a cool-sounding acronym - and let's be honest, it sounds really damn cool - it's also the true declaration of where we started. BATL Stands for The Backyard Axe Throwing League and that's how our small business began. Now with 17 locations, we support a vibrant community of axe throwers, team-building and social experiences for large and small business alike, and millions of people who just want a great date night or night out with friends.

In 2006, our CEO Matt Wilson founded BATL in his backyard. At first, it was just a personal passion he discovered the thrill of while at a cottage. Today, nearly 5 million people have experienced the same thrill of axe throwing at our locations. We were the first in the world to offer an urban axe throwing venue experience and we're proud of it. Now, we offer leagues, walk-ins, and group parties - like stags, bachelor, bachelorette, and team building events. We know that axe throwing can be intimidating to some people so we've created an environment that doesn't just accept anyone, it welcomes and encourages people of all backgrounds and abilities to come experience the joy of axe throwing together. Whether it's your child's twelfth birthday party, your retirement party or just a girls night out, our staff is always on site and with you to ensure you feel safe, comfortable, and empowered to hit the target and have fun doing it.

BATL locations are so much more than just a fun place to throw axes safely. Our locations have licensed bars, food available, pool tables, arcade games, and so much more so you can get the most out of your experience. We love to see guests come early and play some games, then throw some axes and order food, and finish the night off with a celebratory beer to close out the night. We always imagined BATL Axe Throwing to be somewhere you can enjoy a full evening with new friends, old friends, and loved ones so whether you're an avid axe thrower in our league, or a first timer, everyone leaves with a rush of adrenaline and that superhero take-on-the-world feeling!

The sport of axe throwing has grown, and we continue to play the leading role. We're also a founding member of the International Axe Throwing Federation (IATF) - a global organization dedicated to regulating and supporting the growth of axe throwing as a sport. We're excited to continue to expand the world of axe throwing and welcome new people to join every day. Book your slot today - what are you waiting for?

STARTED IN A BACKYARD, NOW WE'RE HERE - Book Now at www.batlgrounds.com

BATL Axe Throwing

7919 E. Thomas Rd, #102

Scottsdale, AZ 85257

(623) 439-1800

batlgrounds.com

