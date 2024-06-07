Foley Ranch brings smoked barbeque, live music, dancing and authentic country vibe to the Valley

Experience the Magic of Foley Ranch: More Than Just BBQ & Country Music

Foley Ranch is not just a place to eat; it's a full-fledged experience that combines the best of smokehouse BBQ, live music, and dancing. Situated in the valley, Foley Ranch offers an unbeatable value for a night out, delivering a blend of delectable food, captivating entertainment, and warm hospitality that you won't find anywhere else.

The magic begins with Foley Ranch's in-house smoker, which uses Pecan wood and amazing dry rubs to create mouthwatering BBQ dishes. The menu, expertly curated by celebrity Chef Brian Duffy, features a range of smoked meats and Southern-inspired sides that are sure to delight any palate. From tender brisket to juicy ribs, each dish is crafted with care and precision, making Foley Ranch a haven for BBQ enthusiasts.

But Foley Ranch is more than just its incredible food. It's a tribute to the rich history and hospitality of the family ranch located in the picturesque Bitterroot Valley near Hamilton, Montana. This legacy of warm Montana hospitality is evident in every aspect of Foley Ranch, from the friendly staff to the inviting atmosphere.

Music and dancing are at the heart of the Foley Ranch experience. The venue is dedicated to promoting local Arizona country artists, providing a platform for talented musicians to showcase their skills. Live music fills the air, creating an energetic and engaging ambiance that perfectly complements the delicious food.

For those who love to dance, Foley Ranch boasts a true hardwood oak dance floor, ideal for everything from line dancing to two-stepping. Dance enthusiasts can participate in fun dance competitions or take advantage of the free beginner lessons offered four days a week. Whether you're a seasoned dancer or just starting, there's always something new to learn and enjoy at Foley Ranch.

Foley Ranch's commitment to offering a complete experience extends to its country DJ, who keeps the energy high and the dance floor bustling until close. Guests can enjoy a seamless transition from live music to DJ-led dancing, ensuring a night filled with entertainment from start to finish.

In summary, Foley Ranch is a unique destination that offers much more than just BBQ and country music. It's a place where great food, live music, and dancing come together to create an unforgettable night out. Whether you're savoring the smoky flavors of Chef Brian Duffy's creations, tapping your feet to the tunes of local country artists, or dancing the night away on the hardwood floor, Foley Ranch promises an experience that is second to none. Join the many who have discovered the charm and excitement of Foley Ranch and make it your go-to spot for a night of fun and flavor in the valley.

Foley Ranch

(480) 597-6532

foleyranch.com