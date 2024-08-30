Fire House Event Center the perfect place to say "I Do"!

The Fire House Event Center is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

The Fire House Event Center in Peoria, AZ, is a modern and unique venue located in a historic downtown setting. A distinct property, its style lies somewhere between rustic and industrial-chic. Such a beautiful setting is backed by attentive service from staff members who are experienced at hosting events of all kinds. The venue is surrounded by beautiful parks making this a perfect location for your next special event or wedding. We are one of the only late night venue options in Maricopa County! All of our pricing and events are fully customizable based on the individual needs of each client and their vision. We are also proud to offer a discount for First Responders and Veterans.

The Fire House Event Center has a long and storied history, playing a central role in the community of Downtown Peoria. This 1920s building was originally a cinema, before becoming Peoria’s first fire station. In its new lease of life as a wedding/special event venue, it retains much of its distinctive early-20th century charm. Your guest will love its rustic vibes, which are brought to the forefront by exposed brickwork throughout and the aged wood of its high-raised ceiling. Modern touches, such as hanging mason jar lights, a sleek new bar and beautiful chandeliers will add an element of charm to your event. An open floorplan space, can be arranged to your liking to ensure all your loved ones are comfortably accommodated.

Our highly trained Fire House Event Center’s staff offers everything you need to celebrate in style and much more. Their wedding/special event packages offer an unbeatable range of services and options, including decorations. Tables and chairs are included with the rental of the premises, complemented by a selection of table linens and décor. The staff will take care of the event’s setup and takedown, allowing you to relax in the run-up to your big day. You and your close friends and family are welcomed to the venue for a private walkthrough and ceremony rehearsal.

Fire House Event Center

(623) 606-7141

http://www.FirehouseAZ.com

