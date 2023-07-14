Find out what parents and alumni think about Great Hearts academies

Great Hearts is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

As a parent or grandparent, you naturally want nothing but the best for your child's education as you understand it is the foundation upon which they will build their future. Allow us to introduce you to Great Hearts Academies, a nonprofit network of tuition-free public charter schools dedicated to transforming education nationwide through their classical liberal arts K-12 academies. With 22 academies in the Valley serving just under 20,000 students, Great Hearts is making a profound impact on education in the greater Phoenix area.

At the core of Great Hearts' approach is their unwavering commitment to the classical liberal arts tradition. Liberal education, from the Latin libertas, meaning "freedom," consists of cognitive, emotional, and moral education-thinking deeply, loving noble things, and living well together. Great Hearts says that, with the ancient Greek philosopher Plato, the highest goal of education is to become good, intellectually, and morally.

Rooted in Great Hearts' belief that education should cultivate wisdom and virtue, their philosophy emphasizes the pursuit of Truth, Goodness, and Beauty. Their mission is to cultivate the minds and hearts of young people in pursuit of these transcendentals, and they are delivering on this mission.

Great Hearts stands tall as one of the largest providers of classical liberal arts K-12 education in the country. Their curriculum is thoughtfully designed, encompassing timeless works of literature, philosophy, advanced mathematics, foreign and ancient languages, art, and science, allowing students to develop a deep understanding of the world and its complexities. By fostering intellectual curiosity and analytical thinking, Great Hearts is striving to equip students with the tools necessary to thrive in a rapidly changing society.

Great Hearts also recognizes that education is not merely about acquiring knowledge, but also about nurturing compassionate, responsible, and virtuous individuals. Through a deliberate focus on moral formation, they encourage students to become self-disciplined, respectful, and ethical citizens who contribute positively to their communities.

Great Hearts academies academic outcomes and results are a testament to their educational model's effectiveness. Great Hearts students consistently outperform their peers on standardized tests and college entrance exams. The class of 2022 alone secured more than $63 million in scholarships, with 79% of them receiving merit-based scholarships, and an astounding 97% of their students immediately enrolled in college.

This academic success is complemented by the development of well-rounded individuals who excel in the arts, athletics, and extracurricular activities. In Arizona, they have earned the prestigious title of the highest-performing network of charter schools in the state. Among their exceptional schools, Great Hearts Archway Lincoln stands out as the top-performing K-5 school in Arizona. Additionally, their network of schools holds 55 state athletic championship titles, showcasing their commitment to fostering holistic development in their students.

Great Hearts' commitment to excellence extends beyond the classroom. They emphasize the importance of parental involvement and engagement in their students' education. Recognizing that parents are the first and primary educators, Great Hearts encourages collaboration between parents, teachers, and students to create a strong support system that nurtures academic and personal growth.

Great Hearts welcomes any child who applies, provided there is space available. This means your child has a chance to be a part of this transformative educational community, regardless of their background, earlier educational experience, or special needs.

To learn more about the transformative educational journey that awaits your child at Great Hearts, visit their website at GreatHeartsArizona.org. Explore their curriculum, delve into the achievements of their students, and find a campus near you. Give your child the gift of an education that will shape their future and inspire them to become lifelong learners.

