Find hundreds of items honoring military history at Legends Military Store

Tracy Green, owner and founder of LEGENDS MILITARY STORE, has serious retail credentials. She lived in Paris, France, for seven years, working at Louis Vuitton on the Champs-Elysée. After leaving Paris, she joined luxury watch company Rolex at its corporate office on Fifth Avenue in New York City. One day, she had an epiphany. "From the express bus into Manhattan, I could see all the vendors set up on the sidewalk by Central Park, and thought "I bet they are making a killing selling to these tourists!" Soon after, she left Rolex and began selling jewelry on the streets of New York. In Harlem, a gentleman convinced her to sell at the VA hospital in Montrose. She has now been selling items to military veterans for over 10 years. In 2018 Tracy and her husband William, a USMC veteran, began selling at the VA hospital in Phoenix, AZ. "When Covid hit, we were no longer able to sell at the VA hospital," Tracy said. "We found a vacant space right across the street from the VA. It was perfect! "Tracy and William are all about giving back to the community and its veterans. The store has hundreds of items, many customizable, and also displays many artifacts, educating visitors on U.S. military history.

Legends Military Store for God and Country

844 E Indian School Road

Phoenix, AZ 85014

(480) 404-3894

www.LegendsMilitary.com