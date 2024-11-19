Feeding the east valley, Matthew’s Crossing Food Bank needs your help

Matthew’s Crossing Food Bank is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Matthew’s Crossing Food Bank, located in Chandler, has been serving individuals in the Valley who are food insecure for over 20 years. Every morning, their trucks are on the road picking up fruits, vegetables, meats, dairy and bread so they can provide Emergency Food Boxes to the 120 families that come to their doors every day. Forty percent of the people who come to the food bank only come once. They are facing financial hardships and need help to get through that. It may be that a car needs repairs so a parent can get to work, and now there is little money left to spend on groceries for the family. It may be a senior who must choose between paying their medical bill or buying food for the week.

Every week during the school year, the Meals to Grow Weekend Backpack program distributes 1,200 weekend backpacks to students from kindergarten through college. Weekend backpacks provide all meals and snacks for a child on the weekend, like mac and cheese, ravioli and oatmeal. When students return to school on Monday, they’re ready to learn and fully engage with their classmates because they did not go hungry over the weekend.

Matthew’s Crossing needs your help so they can consistently provide food for their neighbors in need. They are an Arizona Qualified Charitable Tax Organization (QCO#20497) which makes your donation eligible for a dollar-for-dollar state tax credit, up to $470 (individual filing) or $938 (joint filing). They need individuals, organizations and businesses to host food drives. They are also in need of volunteers to help with the Emergency Food Box and Meals to Grow Weekend Backpack programs. Every donation, big and small, makes a difference and positive change for those in the community they serve.

Find out more information about Matthew’s Crossing Food Bank at matthewscrossing.org or call (480)857-2296.