​Family-owned Art of Framing has served thousands of happy customers with their custom framing needs and design solutions

Studio ADT, located in downtown Phoenix, and Tempe Art of Framing, located in Tempe, is an independent and family-owned framing business.

Tony Tremonto, Owner and Designer, started picture framing and designing in 1996 when he began framing his own items out of his home with a hand-cutter. After his work and clientele outgrew his garage, he and his wife purchased a small, 1-shop framing business in 2009.

Since then, the business expanded into the retail store in Tempe, and the 6,000 sq ft warehouse in downtown Phoenix. The clientele has grown to include private individuals, photographers, mixed media artists as well as large corporations, collegiate institutions, professional athletes, and high-end memorabilia collectors. They specialize in creating affordable and distinctive displays of high-quality craftsmanship by expert framers with more than 25 years of experience who take pride in their work and customer satisfaction. No job is too big or too small for "your framing experts''!

With the wide selection of frames, competitive pricing, and professional advice, it is no wonder that highly regarded artists, facility managers, architects, and interior designers choose to work with the Studio ADT team. They carefully assemble frames that can complement a fun poster print or photograph, highlight a diploma, enhance a contemporary or classic painting, and revitalize bathrooms with vanity mirror frames, as well as, building shadow boxes that protect valuable keepsakes and sports memorabilia. In addition, the Studio has partnered with local artists to exhibit their artwork in their gallery.

Studio ADT and Tempe Art of Framing have served thousands of happy customers with their framing needs by offering design solutions from the simple to the complex using museum-quality materials and an impressive selection of frames, mats, glass, and mirrors. They have the frame to fit your needs!

Tony and his wife, Kathy, have been in the valley since 1998 after moving from Chicago via Indianapolis. Tony is a graduate from The School of the Art Institute in Chicago, with a BFA in Interior Architecture, and has spent over 25 years in the interior design and property/facility management world.

Art of Framing, Tempe

7650 S. McClintock Drive, Suite 108

Tempe, AZ 85284

Tu & Th - 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Sat - 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

All other times by appointment

(480) 491-2606

www.tempeartofframing.com

