Family law help: Elizabeth K. Brooks is the Owner of the Danbury Law Group PLLC

The Danbury Law Group is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

The Danbury Law Group is dedicated to helping families

Elizabeth K. Brooks is the Owner of the Danbury Law Group PLLC. As a Family Law Attorney, Brooks concentrates on divorce, annulment, modification of current orders regarding parenting time, legal decision making, and/or child support, Grandparent's rights and pre-nuptial agreements.

Brooks experience prior to starting her own firm includes traditional law firm as well as a non-profit firm.

"I created the Danbury Law Group PLLC to give my personal commitment to each and every client that walks through my doors and places their faith as well as their most treasured possessions in my hands," Brooks says.

The Danbury Law Group team was created to be dedicated to its clients. It excels at listening with an empathetic ear from the top down. Elizabeth states that she "has an amazing support staff who are as dedicated as I am to making the legal process as easy as possible for those going through it." The Danbury Law Group represents clients throughout the Valley.

Brooks had a passion at an early age to help those going through the family law process. Her goal is that for every client who walks through her door they are the ultimate decision makers. They will know what is happening and be able to ask questions and get responses without long waits or fears of the unknown.

Brooks motto is: knowledge is power. She understands that knowledge when it comes to divorce preparation and child custody will help get you ready for what is sure to be an emotional and, sometimes, painful experience. Brooks knows that you need to be able to make well-thought-out decisions rather than rash decisions to create a financially and emotionally secure future for you and your family.

As we begin a new year, 2023, Danbury Law Group PLLC is here to help you and your family on this journey through the family law legal process.

www.danburylawgroup.com

(480)-618-5853

Intake@danburylawgroup.com

