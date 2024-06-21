Everyday Hero: Thrive Az shares how they help keep families together and house aged out foster kids

Sponsored by Global Credit Union

Thrive Az Foster Care Prevention, Reunification and Aged out provides services to families that are either at risk of losing their children to foster care or in the process of reunifying with their children out of foster care due to poverty. We provide the basic resources that are required by the department of child safety to keep families together. Safe sleep being the main resource which includes brand new beds or cribs for children.

Thrive Az also provides housing and support services for young adults that have "Aged Out" of foster care. Our support services include educational, mental health, job skills training, employment resources and other support. For more information visit www.thriveaz.org.