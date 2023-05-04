Esthetic Brilliance Med Spa wants to help you look amazing this spring

Esthetic Brilliance Med Spa is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Esthetic Brilliance was founded in 2019 by Dr. Lisa Roberts. Her vision was to create a family ran med spa that enhances outside beauty and keeps everyone well on the inside. The dream became a reality in the summer of 2021 and Lisa now works collaboratively with her daughters: Lindsey and Lauren.

They have two suites located inside Salon Boutique Suites in Surprise, Arizona. They offer a wide range of services to meet anyone's individual needs. Services they offer include but are not limited to: facials, waxing, medical grade chemical peels, micro-needling, cosmetic injections, laser skin resurfacing, Vivace micro-needling with radiofrequency, photo-facials, body contouring, cellulite treatments, wellness injections and IV therapy.

They have created a warm, inviting atmosphere in which they provide professional treatments. They are all down to earth, friendly, and focused on providing each client with an exceptional experience they will enjoy and remember. It is not uncommon to see them sharing in the excitement over client results or to see them hugging clients at the end of a visit and treating clients as one of their own family!

We invite you to stop in and experience all that they have to offer.

Esthetic Brilliance Med Spa

13547 N. Litchfield Rd., Suites 28 & 30

(Located inside Salon Boutique Suites)

Surprise, AZ 85379

(623) 252-8977

www.estheticbrilliance.com

