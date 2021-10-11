Epiphany Dermatology: FREE skin cancer screening event

Epiphany Dermatology is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

We believe everyone should have immediate access to the best skin care, regardless of where they choose to live and raise their family. Gone are the days of waiting many months and driving countless miles to see a dermatologist.

Our physicians are exceptionally well-schooled at some of the finest medical and dermatology training programs in the country, including Harvard, Stanford, Mayo Clinic, University of Texas, University of Washington, and Washington University.

Epiphany's collaborative physician network enables our providers to share clinical best practices and continue their lifelong medical education for the benefit of our patients.We believe it is our responsibility to help all patients, regardless of financial status, insurance type, or scheduling needs.

Please allow us the opportunity to show you our commitment. To schedule your complimentary skin cancer screening, go to thesunbus.org.

To learn more about Epiphany Dermatology, go to www.epiphanydermatology.com.