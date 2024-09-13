Enjoy the incredible collections at Exposures International Gallery of Fine Art

Exposures International Gallery of Fine Art is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

The Journey to Worldwide Recognition

“This is the most beautiful gallery I have ever seen!” proclaimed an excited visitor to Exposures International Gallery of Fine Art in Sedona. “How can there be this much artistic talent in one place?” expressed another. This amazing gallery, recognized as “One of the largest and most unique galleries in the world,” features spectacular contemporary, traditional and southwestern art created by gifted, world-class artists.

Upon arriving at Exposures, located in the heart of Sedona, the impressive outside display of monumental sculpture will take your breath away and the grand sculpture garden is certainly as memorable. A walk down the meandering art-lined pathway brings an irresistible invitation to explore 20,000-square-feet of artistic display. Striking bronze sculptures, provocative fountains, color-splashed paintings, photography of the Southwest, designer jewelry, stunning glass creations, plus sculpted bells that awaken visual and aural senses, are created by some of today’s finest living artists. With twists and turns through cozy viewing rooms the gallery unveils itself slowly, a perfect reflection of its devoted owners and their very talented, professional staff.

For over two decades Exposures has been voted “Best Art Gallery in Sedona,” selected “Best Art Gallery in Arizona,” voted “Best Jewelry Gallery in Sedona,” and named “One of the 20 Best Galleries in America.” These accolades further enhance Exposures commitment to the arts and culture of Sedona.

The gallery’s reputation for artistic excellence reaches audiences worldwide. Collectors as far away as Europe and Asia look to Sedona for their art collections. These collectors often coordinate their travel plans to ensure they will be present during the gallery’s highly anticipated annual Fall Artist Shows.

Since opening in 1996 the gallery collection has grown from six artists to more than 100 today, and the gallery’s space has experienced multiple expansions transitioning from 1,700-square-feet of art display to over 20,000. Marty Herman explains, “Our vision of a gallery was one with fun, enthusiasm and professionalism with good old-fashioned values incorporated in a contemporary way. I believe that the arts are, and should be, an essential part of everyday life. The gallery was built on a foundation of honesty, integrity, hard work and love.”

Walking into Exposures International today, visitors are greeted with smiles, and an open, dynamic space. The atmosphere in the gallery is warm and welcoming, the artwork is meticulously merchandised, and the music is guaranteed to get happy feet tapping. Every inch of display is put to use, and art lovers quickly surrender to the joy of being completely surrounded by a world of extraordinarily talented artists.

Marty Herman’s philosophy is simple, “We want visitors to be happy and enjoy the gallery experience. Our mission has been to create an unparalleled environment of artistic wonder. Art seems to make people smile. Art is for the soul!”

©2024

ExposuresFineArt.com

Info@ExposuresFineArt.com

928-282-1125

561 State Route 179, Sedona, AZ 86336