Watch Now
LifestyleSonoran LivingSL Sponsors

Actions

Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom, is helping you celebrate Plan a Vacation Day with Princess

((SL Advertiser)) Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom, is helping you celebrate Plan a Vacation Day with Princess. To learn more, go to Princess.com and follow Emily on socials @thetravelmom
Posted
and last updated

Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom, is helping you celebrate Plan a Vacation Day with Princess. To learn more, go to Princess.com and follow Emily on socials @thetravelmom

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sonoran Living fullscreen graphic 2024

Interested in appearing on Sonoran Living? Click here to find out how!