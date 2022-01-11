Embody Collective: Luxury medspa offering premier beauty and body services

Embody Collective is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

In an industry dominated by surface-level concerns, the ultimate vision of the Embody Collective is to encapsulate comprehensive-wellness services that go beyond skin deep. With more than ten years of aesthetic experience, I wanted to share my belief that everybody and everybody should be not only represented - but also celebrated.

With that mission in mind, I started my own body-care business in October of 2020 while operating out of a 200 sq-foot studio space. Since then, my single space has grown into our own 3,500 sq-foot med-spa building with six licensed aestheticians, as well as supplementary services like Pilates, IV infusions and injectables.

From our signature body contouring and sculpting to skin and facial care, fitness and wellness, reshaping the way our customers feel about traditional beauty is at the core of each specialized service we provide - and will continue to build upon! Helping people showcase their best selves is in our DNA, let us support you in showing up authentically and confidently. No labels necessary.

To start your 2022 feeling as beautiful outside as you are inside, please enjoy 15% off when you make your first appointment at Embody Collective and mention Sonoran Living.

Embody Collective

5745 N. Scottsdale Rd. Suite 102

Scottsdale

(480) 376-3620

theembodycollective.com

IG: @embodycollectiveaz